Deutsche Bank AG Has $648,000 Stake in RigNet Inc (RNET)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RigNet were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNET. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RigNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RigNet by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of RigNet by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of RigNet by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of RigNet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of RNET opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. RigNet Inc has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $24.05.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of RigNet in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
About RigNet
RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.
