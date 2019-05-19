Delphi Energy (DEE) PT Set at C$0.65 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$0.65 price target on Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Delphi Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Delphi Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered shares of Delphi Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of DEE stock opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. Delphi Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.99.

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delphi Energy will post 0.0700000029473685 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Energy Company Profile

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

