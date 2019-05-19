Davita Inc (DVA) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,931,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter worth $274,676,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,226,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,561,000 after purchasing an additional 362,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,032,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,581,000 after purchasing an additional 88,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Davita from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Davita from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

NYSE DVA opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Davita had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

