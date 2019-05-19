Cyberark Software (CYBR) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CYBR. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. FBN Securities started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.55.
NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $128.81 on Wednesday. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $133.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.87.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,358 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the first quarter worth about $120,062,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 21.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 735,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after buying an additional 129,450 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 693,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,439,000 after buying an additional 166,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 690,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,210,000 after buying an additional 21,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.
Cyberark Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
