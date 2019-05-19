Cyberark Software (CYBR) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CYBR. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. FBN Securities started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.55.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $128.81 on Wednesday. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $133.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.33. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,358 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the first quarter worth about $120,062,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 21.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 735,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after buying an additional 129,450 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 693,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,439,000 after buying an additional 166,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 690,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,210,000 after buying an additional 21,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

