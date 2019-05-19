Cyberark Software (CYBR) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $111.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cyberark Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Shares of CYBR opened at $128.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.08, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.87. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $133.49.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.42 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the first quarter valued at about $120,062,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cyberark Software by 2,646.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,284,000 after purchasing an additional 358,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cyberark Software by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,570,000 after purchasing an additional 346,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cyberark Software by 128.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,537,000 after purchasing an additional 252,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

