Cutera (CUTR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cutera from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cutera from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

Cutera stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.30). Cutera had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 65.62%. The company had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $121,107.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $1,150,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 610,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 101,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

