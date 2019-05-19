CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR (CTRYY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.08

CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 1.079 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63.
CTRYY stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $56.99.
About CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR
Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.