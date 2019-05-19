CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR (CTRYY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.08

CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 1.079 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63.

CTRYY stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

About CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a real estate enterprise in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Property Development; Construction; Property Investment; Property Management; and Hotel Operation.

