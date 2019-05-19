CSFB Reiterates “C$65.00” Price Target for National Bank of Canada (NA)

CSFB set a C$65.00 price target on National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

NA opened at C$63.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$54.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.95.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 6.74000012650231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.64%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Ricardo Pascoe sold 50,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$3,132,477.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at C$1,131,911.50. Also, Senior Officer Martin Lavigne sold 32,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.25, for a total transaction of C$2,027,901.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$295,694.15.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

