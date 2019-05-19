Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Zoetis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.15.

In related news, insider Catherine A. Knupp sold 32,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $3,139,078.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 312,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $29,356,972.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 439,784 shares of company stock worth $41,891,618 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $103.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

