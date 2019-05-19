Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,339,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,125,000 after purchasing an additional 78,496 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 758,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,486,000 after acquiring an additional 103,164 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 724,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 55,363 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after acquiring an additional 57,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 483,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after acquiring an additional 26,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

In other news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $310,840.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $129,697.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Katherine Pryor Burgeson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $504,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,002.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,065. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ingevity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ingevity to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $91.28 on Friday. Ingevity Corp has a 12-month low of $74.98 and a 12-month high of $120.41. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/crossmark-global-holdings-inc-sells-150-shares-of-ingevity-corp-ngvt.html.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.