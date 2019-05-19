Critical Contrast: Athenex (ATNX) vs. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Athenex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Athenex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Athenex and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex 0 0 6 0 3.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals 0 3 2 0 2.40

Athenex presently has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 46.45%. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 815.84%. Given Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Athenex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athenex and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex $89.10 million 10.49 -$117.44 million ($1.44) -9.67 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Athenex.

Profitability

This table compares Athenex and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex -189.86% -96.55% -55.38% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals beats Athenex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates also comprise Oradoxel, an oral dosage form of docetaxel, which is in Phase I clinical study for breast, lung, prostate, gastric, and head and neck cancers; Oratopo, an oral dosage form of topotecan that is Phase I clinical trial to treat lung, ovarian, and cervical cancer; and oral eribulin, an intravenous anticancer drug to treat certain patients with breast cancer and advanced liposarcoma. In addition, the company offers Src Kinase product candidates comprising KX2-391 ointments for actinic keratosis, skin cancers, and psoriasis; KX-01 oral for solid and liquid tumors; and KX2-361 for glioblastoma multiforme. Further, it is developing dual absorption enhancers to inhibit the P-gp transporter and the cytochrome P450 enzymes within the gastrointestinal tract; T Cell Receptor Engineered T Cell, a cell-based immunotherapy; and Pegtomarginase, an arginine deprivation therapy product. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in late stage preclinical development for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

