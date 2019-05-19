Critical Comparison: Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP.PE)

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP.PE) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 5 0 2.83

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus price target of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 29.81%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping $310.09 million 1.25 $12.57 million $0.18 29.44

Eagle Bulk Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Profitability

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation N/A N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping 4.07% 2.25% 1.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats Tsakos Energy Navigation on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.