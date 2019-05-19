Cray (CRAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.94

Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 69760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRAY shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cray from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Cray in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In related news, CEO Peter J. Ungaro sold 86,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $1,966,414.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,048.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Henry sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,591 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cray by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,035,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,304,000 after purchasing an additional 234,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cray by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 98,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cray by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,989,000 after purchasing an additional 209,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cray by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,437,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,038,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cray by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,238,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 81,994 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cray Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAY)
Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.
Further Reading: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Cray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.