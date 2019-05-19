Countryside Properties (CSP) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CSP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 389.33 ($5.09).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

LON:CSP opened at GBX 323.40 ($4.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Countryside Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 380.40 ($4.97).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Countryside Properties’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Rebecca J. Worthington sold 102,194 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96), for a total value of £309,647.82 ($404,609.72).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.