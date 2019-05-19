Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.5% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,705,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG opened at $107.45 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $72.80 and a one year high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $272.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $2,487,707.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $298,371.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,089 shares of company stock worth $36,837,483 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Macquarie set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

