Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) Stake Lowered by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,313,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,577,000 after buying an additional 68,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 298,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,577,000 after buying an additional 68,239 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.74 per share, with a total value of $41,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,794.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wintergreen Fund, Inc. sold 1,553,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $85,419,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $140,901 over the last ninety days.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $67.01.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

