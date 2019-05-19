ConocoPhillips (COP) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 659,942 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $940,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $14,941,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 216,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 405,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of COP stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

