Compugroup Medical (COP) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €53.50 ($62.21) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €57.00 ($66.28).

Get Compugroup Medical alerts:

Shares of COP opened at €62.35 ($72.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 31.49. Compugroup Medical has a 1 year low of €37.64 ($43.77) and a 1 year high of €60.90 ($70.81).

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Compugroup Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugroup Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.