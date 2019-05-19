Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.77 Million Stake in Total SA (TOT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 22,358 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Total were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,890,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $881,368,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $331,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,746 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Total by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,817,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $156,810,000 after purchasing an additional 335,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Total by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,688,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,365,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,453,000 after purchasing an additional 447,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

TOT has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Total from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

TOT opened at $54.81 on Friday. Total SA has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.09). Total had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $51.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys-has-1-77-million-stake-in-total-sa-tot.html.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.