Comerica Bank Has $3.73 Million Position in Oil States International, Inc. (OIS)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Oil States International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oil States International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 123,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Cragg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,793.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Scott Moses sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $121,851.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,236.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Oil States International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.21 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

OIS stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -159.58 and a beta of 2.36. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

