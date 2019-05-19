Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $235,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,749. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEK stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/comerica-bank-grows-stake-in-tetra-tech-inc-ttek.html.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.