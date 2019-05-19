CNH Industrial (CNHI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of CNH Industrial to a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.92.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.12. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $13.02.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 23.01%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

