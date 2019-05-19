Claude Leblanc Purchases 3,500 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Claude Leblanc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Claude Leblanc acquired 13,500 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $226,935.00.

AMBC opened at $16.48 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $100.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 37.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.22 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,228,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,852,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,157,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,157,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,092,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 317,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMBC shares. BidaskClub cut Ambac Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Ambac Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

