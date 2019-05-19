Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.52.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,053,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,215,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $271.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,095,693,000 after buying an additional 104,687,754 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,130.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,193,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 66,082,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,695,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,580,000 after buying an additional 7,238,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,506,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,790,865,000 after buying an additional 6,516,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.