Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy recently reported weak first-quarter 2019 results, owing to lower production volumes and a decline in natural gas prices. Notably, the weak natural gas pricing scenario – since there is a supply glut – is likely to continue to hurt the upstream energy player’s bottom line since majority of the company’s production comprises natural gas. Moreover, though Chesapeake’s ongoing asset monetization initiatives are working well, the company’s balance sheet is still significantly more leveraged than its peers. This is likely to restrict Chesapeake’s ability to gain capital from markets and will reduce its credibility for shareholders. Importantly, through 2018, Chesapeake completed 351 gross wells compared to 401 in 2017. In fact, the company is not expecting the count of well completion to reach 2017 levels in 2019. This might hurt the company’s production growth potential.”

CHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.01.

NYSE CHK opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 138.70%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Capital Management, sold 568,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $1,847,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 305,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,101 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 41,692 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5,073.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,809,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,113 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

