CELYAD SA/ADR’s (CYAD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 171.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYAD. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD opened at $19.18 on Friday. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 37,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

About CELYAD SA/ADR

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

