Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLRB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.63% of Cellectar Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

