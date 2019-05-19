Cedar Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 23.4% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $37,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,890,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,325,000 after buying an additional 1,516,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,049,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,520,000 after buying an additional 4,576,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,824,000 after buying an additional 1,298,116 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 18,204,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,333,000 after buying an additional 2,419,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6,541.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,319,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 11,148,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

NYSE PM opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $101,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.67 per share, for a total transaction of $211,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 121,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,984 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Cedar Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/cedar-wealth-management-llc-trims-stake-in-philip-morris-international-inc-pm.html.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.