California Public Employees Retirement System Has $21.03 Million Position in IDEX Co. (IEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $21,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.40.

IDEX stock opened at $150.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $159.51.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.38 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 15,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $2,382,490.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 81,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.11, for a total value of $12,582,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 173,947 shares in the company, valued at $26,980,919.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,695 shares of company stock worth $16,614,388. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

