CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (CRNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.66. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $7.23.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

