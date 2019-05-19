Brunswick (BC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Longbow Research set a $68.00 price target on shares of Brunswick and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.64.

NYSE BC opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Daniel J. Tanner sold 3,373 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $179,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4,579.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,604,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,569,918 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

