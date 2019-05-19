Brokerages Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) PT at $237.29

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.71. 139,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,616. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $252.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $6,025,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 3,676 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $760,454.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,608,552.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $10,623,160. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.