Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Price Target at $30.17

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.17.
THC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,653.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 565,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533,313 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
