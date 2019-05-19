Brokerages Set Nice Ltd (NICE) Target Price at $138.10

Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.09.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Nice to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nice from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nice by 243.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 413,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 292,943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nice by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,612,000 after purchasing an additional 250,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nice by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,852,000 after purchasing an additional 249,722 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Nice by 6.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,691,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 166,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nice by 31.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,493,000 after purchasing an additional 155,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.24. 238,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86. Nice has a one year low of $100.54 and a one year high of $146.89.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.18 million. Nice had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.63%. Nice’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nice will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

