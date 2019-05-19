Brokerages Set Eastman Chemical (EMN) PT at $89.50

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Citigroup set a $83.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nomura raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $98.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.22. 942,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,171. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $110.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,805 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 40,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

