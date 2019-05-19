Brokerages Set BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A) Price Target at $273.57

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 273.57 ($3.57).

BT.A has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Matthew Key purchased 18,500 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £37,925 ($49,555.73). Also, insider Jan du Plessis purchased 876 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £1,795.80 ($2,346.53). Insiders have purchased a total of 20,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,753 in the last 90 days.

Shares of BT.A traded down GBX 2.15 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 202.75 ($2.65). The stock had a trading volume of 32,801,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.