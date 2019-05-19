Brokerages Expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will announce $49.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.35 million. Scorpio Bulkers posted sales of $60.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year sales of $215.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.21 million to $240.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $268.80 million, with estimates ranging from $237.66 million to $301.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SALT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Shares of SALT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 275,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,763. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $336.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.67 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 451.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

