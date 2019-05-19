Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the lowest is ($3.44). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 209.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.00) to ($2.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.64) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.05) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.92 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 124.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $190.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,984,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,668,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.67. The company had a trading volume of 942,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.98. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $86.55 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 12.17.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.