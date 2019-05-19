Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf Co (ELY) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Callaway Golf reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $516.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.07 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

ELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

ELY stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 2,036,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,649. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

