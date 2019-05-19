Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Given New C$180.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BYD.UN. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$135.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$132.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an average rating and issued a C$154.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$165.25.

BYD.UN stock opened at C$168.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93. Boyd Group Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$81.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$111.99. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Boyd Group Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

In other Boyd Group Income Fund news, Senior Officer Edward Cheskis sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.45, for a total value of C$27,690.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,853 shares in the company, valued at C$30,162,793.54.

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

