Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) CEO Sells $1,077,831.60 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total transaction of $1,077,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gillian Tans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Booking alerts:

On Monday, April 15th, Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,834.00, for a total transaction of $588,714.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total transaction of $562,324.59.

BKNG stock opened at $1,787.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,162.91. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,130.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,069.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 13,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,272,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Booking by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) CEO Sells $1,077,831.60 in Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/booking-holdings-inc-bkng-ceo-sells-1077831-60-in-stock.html.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.