Blockport Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91,770.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Blockport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, Blockport has traded down 87.6% against the US dollar. Blockport has a market cap of $554,884.00 and $91,770.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00368971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012743 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00803547 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00145807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004864 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

