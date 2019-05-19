bitCNY Trading Down 1.9% This Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. bitCNY has a market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $331.89 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00364685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00798023 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00146651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004847 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000099 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 74,160,000 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

