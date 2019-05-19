Bilibili Inc – (BILI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILI. 86 Research raised Bilibili to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on Bilibili and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.22. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $203.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 458,999 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $4,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $16,513,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $16,513,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $1,812,000. 21.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

