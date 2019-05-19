Biglari (BH.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $541.20

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $541.20 and last traded at $541.20, with a volume of 131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $561.60.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH.A)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

