BidaskClub Lowers Tristate Capital (TSC) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Stephens set a $25.00 target price on Tristate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Tristate Capital stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. Tristate Capital has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,070,000 after purchasing an additional 211,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,570,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,088,000 after purchasing an additional 111,921 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,345,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,153,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

