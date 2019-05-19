BidaskClub Lowers ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of Hold.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $776.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.90. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $27.55.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.17 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.14%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, CFO William S. Burns sold 1,500 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $32,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,034.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Sorrentino III sold 5,240 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $114,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 680,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,927,729.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,823 shares of company stock valued at $215,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

