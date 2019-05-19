BidaskClub Downgrades People’s United Financial (PBCT) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PBCT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of People’s United Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.17. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.11 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other news, insider Mark F. Herron sold 4,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $77,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $86,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,772.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,885 shares of company stock worth $2,898,495. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 22,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 544,832 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

