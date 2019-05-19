BetterBetting Hits One Day Volume of $661.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One BetterBetting token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $390,428.00 and $661.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00360737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00797822 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00141967 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004633 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BetterBetting Token Profile

BetterBetting’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 200,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,652,367 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

