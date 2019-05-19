Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America restated their hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BAMXF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.29.

BAMXF stock opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $108.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

